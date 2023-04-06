Congress promises MP temple audit after Indore stepwell cave-in

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Six days after 36 devotees died in the step-well roof's collapse at a temple in Indore on Ram Navami festival, the opposition Congress on Wednesday promised to enact a law for safety and security audit before all big public events, on coming to power in Madhya Pradesh. While recounting a series of incidents, which claimed several lives at crowded social and religious events during the 18 -year-long BJP rule, MPCC president Kamal Nath said, "On coming to power, a law will be framed to categorise all kinds of social, religious and other gatherings of public importance, based on the expected number of attendance at the events." "The events will be categorised based on the expected number of people likely to gather, starting with the primary category of 1,000 to 5,000 and ending with the final category of over one lakh people." Alleging that delayed response by rescue teams contributed to loss of lives in Indore, Nath said community emergency response teams would formed in every district once Congress comes to power.