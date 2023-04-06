Kerala train arson attack: Accused Shahrukh Saifi admitted to hospital with jaundice

By PTI

KOZHIKODE: Elathur train arson case accused Shahrukh Saifi was admitted in Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on Thursday after his blood tests confirmed that he's infected with jaundice. He was taken to the hospital as part of forensic medical examination before producing him in the court after the arrest.

He will be produced before the court after checking his health condition. The scanning and other medical test results have found nothing serious, officials said.

Saifi, 30, the sole suspect in the Kerala train arson attack case, was admitted after detecting liver related health issues.

An expert team of doctors examined the accused for more than six hours. Saifi will be under special police surveillance at the hospital.

The special investigation team under the leadership of ADGP M R Ajith Kumar and North Zone IG Neeraj Kumar Gupta conducted a preliminary interrogation of Saifi on Thursday morning.

According to his statement he planned and carried out the arson attack alone. But he did not give a definite answer to the question of why he set fire to the train, despite interrogation by top police officers for three hours in the morning.

Last Sunday, the accused poured petrol on the passengers of Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express. Three died and eight people were injured in the attack.



