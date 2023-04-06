Home Nation

Modi govt talks lot about democracy but does not walk the talk: Congress chief Kharge

He said the government talks a lot about democracy, but it does not follow what it says, and asserted that the Opposition was unitedly fighting for democracy and the Constitution.

Published: 06th April 2023 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2023 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge flanked by lawmakers from Opposition parties speaks during a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday, April 6, 2023. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday accused the Narendra Modi government of not walking the talk on democratic principles and causing disruptions in Parliament to divert attention from the Opposition's demand for a JPC probe into the Adani issue.

Addressing a joint press conference of opposition leaders at the Constitution Club after a "Tiranga March" from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk, he said the government's intention was to get the Budget Session washed out.

"The budget of Rs 50-lakh crore was passed in just 12 minutes, but they (BJP) always allege that the opposition parties have no interest and they keep disturbing the House," Kharge said.

"The disturbance was created by the ruling party. Whenever we made a demand, we were not allowed to speak. This has happened for the first time in my public life of 52 years and never has such a thing happened earlier," he said.

The government's "intention was to get the Budget Session washed out and we condemn this attitude", the Congress chief said and added that "if this continues, democracy will be finished and we will move towards dictatorship".

He said the issues raised by 18 to 19 opposition parties was on the Adani matter and how his wealth increased to Rs 12 lakh crore in just a period of 2 to 2.5 years.

"Why are you fearing from constituting a joint parliamentary committee probe even when the BJP will have its say as it will have majority members...Something is fishy, that is why the government is not agreeing to order a JPC probe into the Adani issue," Kharge said.

He said the government did not answer on the Adani issue in Parliament and instead diverted attention by demanding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's apology over his remarks in the UK.

The demand for the JPC probe was made to ensure transparency in the Adani case as MPs of opposition parties would have got an opportunity to inspect the documents related to the issue, the Congress chief said.

He also raised the issue of Gandhi's disqualification as member of Lok Sabha, saying while he was disqualified at "lightning speed", a BJP MP convicted and given a three-year sentence was not disqualified even after 16 days.

