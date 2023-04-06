Opposition parties take out 'Tricolour March' from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Several opposition parties, including the Congress, took out a 'Tricolour March' from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk on Thursday, alleging that "democracy is under attack" from the BJP.

Holding the national flag, MPs of like-minded Opposition parties such as the DMK, the Samajwadi Party, the RJD, Shiv Sena (UBT), AAP and the NCP, and from the Left, besides the Congress, started the march from Parliament House and walked up to Vijay Chowk.

Sonia Gandhi too held the national flag at Parliament's gate number 1 where all opposition MPs gathered before starting the march which was led by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

The Opposition leaders also boycotted the customary tea hosted by the Speaker after the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die at the conclusion of the Budget session of Parliament.

#WATCH | Opposition MPs take out ‘Tiranga March’ from Parliament to Vijay Chowk, on the last day of the Budget session of Parliament in Delhi pic.twitter.com/ljvbnlN1ec — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2023

MPs of like-minded Opposition parties such as the DMK, the Samajwadi Party, the RJD and the NCP, and from the Left, besides the Congress, began their march at 11.30 am.

Opposition parties have been displaying coordination during the Budget Session of Parliament and have jointly held protests ever since it started on March 13.

They have been unitedly demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani issue and have raised the matter both in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, leading to disruptions of proceedings.

The BJP has been demanding an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on democracy made in the UK.

Gandhi was disqualified as a member of Lok Sabha following his conviction and sentencing by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark.

