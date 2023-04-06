Home Nation

Opposition parties take out 'Tricolour March' from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk

The Opposition leaders also boycotted the customary tea hosted by the Speaker after the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die at the conclusion of the Budget session of Parliament.

Published: 06th April 2023 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2023 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

Lawmakers from Opposition parties conduct a ‘Tiranga March’ from the Parliament house to Vijay Chowk in New Delhi on Thursday, April 6, 2023. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Several opposition parties, including the Congress, took out a 'Tricolour March' from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk on Thursday, alleging that "democracy is under attack" from the BJP.

Holding the national flag, MPs of like-minded Opposition parties such as the DMK, the Samajwadi Party, the RJD, Shiv Sena (UBT), AAP and the NCP, and from the Left, besides the Congress, started the march from Parliament House and walked up to Vijay Chowk.

Sonia Gandhi too held the national flag at Parliament's gate number 1 where all opposition MPs gathered before starting the march which was led by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

The Opposition leaders also boycotted the customary tea hosted by the Speaker after the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die at the conclusion of the Budget session of Parliament.

MPs of like-minded Opposition parties such as the DMK, the Samajwadi Party, the RJD and the NCP, and from the Left, besides the Congress, began their march at 11.30 am.

Opposition parties have been displaying coordination during the Budget Session of Parliament and have jointly held protests ever since it started on March 13.

Opposition parties have been displaying coordination during the Budget Session of Parliament and have jointly held protests ever since it started on March 13.

They have been unitedly demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani issue and have raised the matter both in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, leading to disruptions of proceedings.

The BJP has been demanding an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on democracy made in the UK.

Gandhi was disqualified as a member of Lok Sabha following his conviction and sentencing by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Opposition parties congress Tricolour March BJP Opposition March Adani Group Rahul Gandhi
India Matters
Jailed AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
PM Modi doesn't understand importance of education, writes jailed AAP leader Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India's daily caseload crosses 6000-mark
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Considering changes in CrPC & IPC, govt tells SC
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lingayats hold key as BJP, Congress set for poll face-off in Kittur Karnataka region

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp