Akal Takht rules out Amritpal meet on Baisakhi day

Published: 07th April 2023 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2023 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of radical preacher and Waris Punjab De Chief Amritpal Singh. (Photo | ANI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Akal Takht (the highest temporal seat of Sikhs) Jathedar (high priest) Giani Harpreet Singh has scheduled the ‘Gurmat Samagam’ on Baisakhi from April 12 to 15 at Takht Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo near Bathinda, almost ruling out the chances of calling Sarbat Khalsa (religious 
congregation) as demanded by radical preacher and fugitive Amritpal Singh.

A statement issued by the Jathedar has appealed to the people to attend the religious meeting in huge numbers. He said he was already organizing a programme on the current situation in Punjab and the role and status of Punjabi media on April 7 at Talwandi Sabo in which journalists have been invited.
Ahead of gatherings, a heavy police force has been deployed at Talwandi Sabo to maintain law and order and face any untoward situation. The police anticipate that Amritpal Singh might surrender before the Jathedar during the event.

The state and Central intelligence agencies are on alert. Sikh organization Dal Khalsa has opposed the convening of Sarbat Khalsa on Baisakhi (April 13) at Takht Damdama Sahib. Dal Khalsa leader Kanwar Pal Singh said the timing and the ground situation are neither conducive nor appropriate to convene it. He said that after the gathering under the nomenclature of Sarbat Khalsa was held at Chabba in November 2015, there was a vertical split in the community.

“Today, Sikhs are a divided house and divisions are at all levels — political, social or religious. In such a fluid situation, calling of a Sarbat Khalsa may further create controversy and divisions,’’ he added.
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has said that convening of Sarbat Khalsa is the sole prerogative of the Akal Takht. Amritpal Singh earlier sought meet to discuss issues concerning the Sikh community.

