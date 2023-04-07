Home Nation

Bengal Guv calls for peace and harmony, visits troubled areas

Delivering a message of harmony, Bose said, ‘’Ishwar Allah tere naam, sabko sanmati de Bhagaban (Your names Ishwar and Allah, o god give the sense of good to all).’’

Published: 07th April 2023 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2023 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose visits the violence-afftected area after clashes broke out between two groups during a Ram Navami procession, in Hooghly district. (Photo | PTI) 

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  Amid security arrangements involving the central police force during a religious event in the state, West Bengal governor C.V. Ananda Bose visited different parts of the city, ranging from minority-dominated pocket to the area known as non-Bengali stronghold, and reviewed security arrangements on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Thursday. He interacted with locals, children, roadside stall owners and security personnel.

Delivering a message of harmony, Bose said, ‘’Ishwar Allah tere naam, sabko sanmati de Bhagaban (Your names Ishwar and Allah, o god give the sense of good to all).’’ Bose’s remark is said to be significant as the state recently witnessed communal discord and violence between two groups during Ram Navami processions in Howrah and Hooghly.

When the ruling Trinamool Congress held the BJP responsible for the incident, the saffron camp accused chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her party of appeasing a particular community. The governor first visited the Bal Hanuman temple in Lake Town, then  Ekbalpore, a minority-dominated pocket and interacted with the locals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengala CV Ananda Bose Hanuman Jayanthi
India Matters
Jailed AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
PM Modi doesn't understand importance of education, writes jailed AAP leader Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India's daily caseload crosses 6000-mark
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Considering changes in CrPC & IPC, govt tells SC
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lingayats hold key as BJP, Congress set for poll face-off in Kittur Karnataka region

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp