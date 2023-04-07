Bengal Guv calls for peace and harmony, visits troubled areas

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Amid security arrangements involving the central police force during a religious event in the state, West Bengal governor C.V. Ananda Bose visited different parts of the city, ranging from minority-dominated pocket to the area known as non-Bengali stronghold, and reviewed security arrangements on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Thursday. He interacted with locals, children, roadside stall owners and security personnel.

Delivering a message of harmony, Bose said, ‘’Ishwar Allah tere naam, sabko sanmati de Bhagaban (Your names Ishwar and Allah, o god give the sense of good to all).’’ Bose’s remark is said to be significant as the state recently witnessed communal discord and violence between two groups during Ram Navami processions in Howrah and Hooghly.

When the ruling Trinamool Congress held the BJP responsible for the incident, the saffron camp accused chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her party of appeasing a particular community. The governor first visited the Bal Hanuman temple in Lake Town, then Ekbalpore, a minority-dominated pocket and interacted with the locals.

KOLKATA: Amid security arrangements involving the central police force during a religious event in the state, West Bengal governor C.V. Ananda Bose visited different parts of the city, ranging from minority-dominated pocket to the area known as non-Bengali stronghold, and reviewed security arrangements on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Thursday. He interacted with locals, children, roadside stall owners and security personnel. Delivering a message of harmony, Bose said, ‘’Ishwar Allah tere naam, sabko sanmati de Bhagaban (Your names Ishwar and Allah, o god give the sense of good to all).’’ Bose’s remark is said to be significant as the state recently witnessed communal discord and violence between two groups during Ram Navami processions in Howrah and Hooghly. When the ruling Trinamool Congress held the BJP responsible for the incident, the saffron camp accused chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her party of appeasing a particular community. The governor first visited the Bal Hanuman temple in Lake Town, then Ekbalpore, a minority-dominated pocket and interacted with the locals.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });