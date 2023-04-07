Congress prolonged Ram Mandir issue in courts, claims Amit Shah

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday criticized Congress on Ram temple, seeking to remind it that the party prolonged the issue in courts. “Then, Modi ji came. One morning, the Supreme Court order came. Modi ji performed the bhoomi pujan for ‘Ram Lalla” temple, unleashing the construction work,” he said.

Many important decisions made by the Modi government predicted riots if the issues such as Article 370 and Ram Janmabhoomi were touched. Nothing of the sort happened, said Shah. On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Shah addressed a gathering and unveiled a 54-ft tall statue of Lord Hanuman at Sarangpur temple in Botad district of Gujarat.

Shah said the Modi government’s decision to repeal Article 370 had the complete support of the people.

“They threatened that if Article 370 is repealed, rivers of blood will flow in Kashmir and that riots will break out if the Ram Janmabhoomi verdict was delivered and a temple was built there. No one today even dares to toss a pebble, forget rivers of blood and rioting,” said Shah. He indirectly criticized Congress for “promoting” the Mughal history.

“In the past, if foreign leaders traveled to Gujarat, Sidi Saiyyed Ni Jali and the Taj Mahal replicas were given to them. “Nothing’s wrong with that. But nowadays, giving copies of the Bhagwad Gita to these visitors gives one a great deal of happiness, Shah remarked. “During PM Modi’s nine-year rule, 360 idols, some of which were more than 1,000 years old, were brought back and reinstalled back in temples,” he said.

