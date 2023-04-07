COVID-19: India's daily caseload crosses 6000-mark

Home Nation

Published: 07th April 2023 10:57 AM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India has logged 6,050 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest in 203 days, while the active cases have increased to 28,303, according to Union health ministry data updated on Friday.

On September 16 last year, 6,298 cases were recorded.

The death toll has increased to 5,30,943 with 14 deaths -- three reported from Maharashtra, two each from Karnataka and Rajasthan, one each from Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, and one was reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The total tally of Covid cases stands at 4.47 crore (4,47,45,104) The active cases now comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate has been recorded at 98.75 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,41,85,858, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.19 per cent, it said.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide Covid vaccination drive.

