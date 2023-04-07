First batch of women officers in Army’s combat stream set to join duty in May

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army has allocated the first batch of women officers to join its combat stream in May. It was in January that the Indian Army decided to induct women into the Regiment of Artillery.

“Of the close to 40 women officers about to pass out of the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, close to 10 officers have been allotted the Artillery,” said a source.

The passing out parade at the OTA will be held this month-end when the trainee officers will be commissioned into the various arms of the Indian Army. After spending some time at home on leave, the officers will report to their assigned units.

The Indian Army decided in January to begin the induction of women into combat arms in the near future beginning with the Regiment of Artillery. As per the Ministry of Defence, the combat employment philosophy of women in the armed forces is an evolving process being regularly reviewed by them.

The Regiment of Artillery is said to be the second largest arm of the Indian Army with close to 300 units, after the infantry. Artillery with its missiles, guns, mortars, rocket launchers and unmanned aerial vehicles is also described as an ‘Arm of Decision.’ As of now, the women officers have not been granted permanent commissions into Infantry, Armoured, Artillery and Mechanised Infantry.

There are 1,705 women officers in the Indian Army into 10 arms and services viz. Corps of Engineers, Corps of Signals, Army Air Defence, Army Service Corps, Army Ordnance Corps, Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers, Army Aviation Corps, Intelligence Corps, Judge Advocate General Branch and Army Education Corps in addition to the Armed Forces Medical Services.

The Indian Air Force pioneered in inducting women into combat roles beginning with three women officers commissioned as fighter pilots in June 2016. IAF has commissioned 15 women fighter pilots to date. Women officers are now being inducted in all combat roles into the force.

The Indian Navy, from December 2022, has decided to open every branch of the service, including the Submarine and Aviation, for its women officers and the Personnel Below Officers Rank (PBOR) from 2023 pursuant to its gender-neutral approach. The Indian Navy has already deputed 28 women officers onboard ships. Women officers are also deployed in combat roles onboard naval aircraft/ship-borne helicopters.

