Mumbai Diary: Fadnavis cornered by Opposition over ‘inaction’

Fadnavis cornered by Oppn over 'inaction' Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was cornered by the Opposition over inaction by police against the Shiv Sena workers who assaulted Roshani Shinde, a woman leader in Uddhav Thackeray faction women wing leader in Thane – Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's constituency and bastion. According to people close to Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the home minister of the state, has clarified within the party and with select few in the Opposition that when it comes to Thane, he has no power to do anything unless approved by CM Eknath Shinde. Thackeray to continue to lead MVA Former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will lead the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra against the BJP in the upcoming elections. In the recent rally of MVA in Aurangabad, now Sambhaji Nagar, the NCP and Congress leaders appreciated the work of Uddhav Thackeray done during the pandemic and projected him as a good man. MVA plans to garner sympathy on Uddhav Thackeray's name to fight the elections. MVA in the state has virtually accepted the leadership of but it is not sure whether Uddhav Thackeray will again be chosen as the CM if MVA returns to power. The real power game will be discussed after the election result Ministers prefer private offices over secretariat Under the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra, except cabinet meetings, a majority of ministers have started skipping work. Instead of coming to work at the mantralaya (secretariat), the ministers prefer to attend to business from either their district or private office. Therefore, the common man has to run pillar to post to get their work done. Earlier, ministers used to attend their offices in mantralaya at least three to four days a week with weekends spent in their respective constituencies. But things are now different in the Shinde-BJP led government. Sudhir Suryawanshi Our correspondent in Maharashtra