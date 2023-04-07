Home Nation

Mumbai Diary: Fadnavis cornered by Opposition over ‘inaction’

Former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will lead the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra against the BJP in the upcoming elections.

Published: 07th April 2023 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2023 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo| PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

Fadnavis cornered by Oppn over ‘inaction’
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was cornered by the Opposition over inaction by police against the Shiv Sena workers who assaulted Roshani Shinde, a woman leader in Uddhav Thackeray faction women wing leader in Thane – Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s constituency and bastion. According to people close to Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the home minister of the state, has clarified within the party and with select few in the Opposition that when it comes to Thane, he has no power to do anything unless approved by CM Eknath Shinde. 

Thackeray to continue to lead MVA
Former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will lead the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra against the BJP in the upcoming elections. In the recent rally of MVA in Aurangabad, now Sambhaji Nagar, the NCP and Congress leaders appreciated the work of Uddhav Thackeray done during the pandemic and projected him as a good man. MVA plans to garner sympathy on Uddhav Thackeray’s name to fight the elections. MVA in the state has virtually accepted the leadership of but it is not sure whether Uddhav Thackeray will again be chosen as the CM if MVA returns to power. The real power game will be discussed after the election result

Ministers prefer private offices over secretariat
Under the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra, except cabinet meetings, a majority of ministers have started skipping work. Instead of coming to work at the mantralaya (secretariat), the ministers prefer to attend to business from either their district or private office. Therefore, the common man has to run pillar to post to get their work done. Earlier, ministers used to attend their offices in mantralaya at least three to four days a week with weekends spent in their respective constituencies. But things are now different in the Shinde-BJP led government.

Sudhir Suryawanshi 
Our correspondent in Maharashtra
suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Politics Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis Uddhav Thackeray Maha Vikas Aghadi
India Matters
Jailed AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
PM Modi doesn't understand importance of education, writes jailed AAP leader Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India's daily caseload crosses 6000-mark
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Considering changes in CrPC & IPC, govt tells SC
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lingayats hold key as BJP, Congress set for poll face-off in Kittur Karnataka region

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp