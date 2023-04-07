Oxfam India lands in 'FCRA trouble', set to face CBI probe

Amit Mukherjee By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union home ministry on Thursday recommended a CBI probe into the Indian arm of the international non-profit organisation Oxfam over charges of non-compliance and violations under the Foreign Currency (Regulation) Act.

Though the transfer of foreign funds to other entities in India like NGOs was prohibited since September 29, 2020, Oxfam India continued to do so, the home ministry alleged. In a statement, Oxfam India said it is fully compliant with Indian laws and has filed all its statutory compliances, including FCRA returns, in a timely manner since its inception.

However, emails found during an income tax survey by the Central Board of Direct Taxes revealed that Oxfam India was also planning to circumvent FCRA provisions by routing funds to other FCRA-registered associations or through the for-profit consultancy route.

The survey is also said to have outed it as a "probable instrument of foreign policy of international organisations and entities" that funded Oxfam India liberally over the years. Sources said Oxfam India routed funds to the Centre for Policy Research (CPR) through its associates/employees in the form of a commission.

Oxfam India’s TDS data shows a payment of Rs 12,71,188 to the CPR in 2019-20 under section 194J.

Oxfam India is the second NGO against whom the home ministry has recommended a CBI probe.

On March 20, the ministry recommended the probe against Aman Biradari, an NGO established by human rights activist Harsh Mander.

READ MORE | MHA recommends CBI probe on Harsh Mander's NGO for FCRA 'violation'

Officials said between 2018 and 2022, the FCRA registration of 1,827 NGOs were cancelled due to violation of its provisions and rules.

As on March 10, 2023, there were 16,383 FCRA-registered organisations.

A total amount of Rs 55,449 crore in foreign funding has been received by Indian NGOs in the last three years.

An amount of Rs 16,306.04 crore was received by NGOs across the country in 2019-20, Rs 17,058.64 crore in 2020-21, and Rs 22,085.10 crore in 2021-22, the Rajya Sabha was informed last month.

