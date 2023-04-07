Home Nation

Oxfam India lands in 'FCRA trouble', set to face CBI probe

Though transfer of foreign funds to other entities in India like NGOs was prohibited since September 29, 2020, Oxfam India continued to do so, the home ministry alleged.

Published: 07th April 2023 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2023 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

An image of Oxfam signage used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | AFP)

By Amit Mukherjee
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Union home ministry on Thursday recommended a CBI probe into the Indian arm of the international non-profit organisation Oxfam over charges of non-compliance and violations under the Foreign Currency (Regulation) Act.

Though the transfer of foreign funds to other entities in India like NGOs was prohibited since September 29, 2020, Oxfam India continued to do so, the home ministry alleged. In a statement, Oxfam India said it is fully compliant with Indian laws and has filed all its statutory compliances, including FCRA returns, in a timely manner since its inception. 

However, emails found during an income tax survey by the Central Board of Direct Taxes revealed that Oxfam India was also planning to circumvent FCRA provisions by routing funds to other FCRA-registered associations or through the for-profit consultancy route. 

The survey is also said to have outed it as a "probable instrument of foreign policy of international organisations and entities" that funded Oxfam India liberally over the years. Sources said Oxfam India routed funds to the Centre for Policy Research (CPR) through its associates/employees in the form of a commission.

Oxfam India’s TDS data shows a payment of Rs 12,71,188 to the CPR in 2019-20 under section 194J.

Oxfam India is the second NGO against whom the home ministry has recommended a CBI probe.

On March 20, the ministry recommended the probe against Aman Biradari, an NGO established by human rights activist Harsh Mander.

READ MORE | MHA recommends CBI probe on Harsh Mander's NGO for FCRA 'violation'

Officials said between 2018 and 2022, the FCRA registration of 1,827 NGOs were cancelled due to violation of its provisions and rules.

As on March 10, 2023, there were 16,383 FCRA-registered organisations.

A total amount of Rs 55,449 crore in foreign funding has been received by Indian NGOs in the last three years.

An amount of Rs 16,306.04 crore was received by NGOs across the country in 2019-20, Rs 17,058.64 crore in 2020-21, and Rs 22,085.10 crore in 2021-22, the Rajya Sabha was informed last month.

READ MORE:

FCRA licence of think tank Centre for Policy Research suspended

Surveillance & Clampdown: 'NGOs to be linked to central data hub with unique ID'

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FCRA NGO Ministry of Home Affairs Oxfam Oxfam India Centre for Policy Research
India Matters
Jailed AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
PM Modi doesn't understand importance of education, writes jailed AAP leader Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India's daily caseload crosses 6000-mark
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Considering changes in CrPC & IPC, govt tells SC
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lingayats hold key as BJP, Congress set for poll face-off in Kittur Karnataka region

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp