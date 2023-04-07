Home Nation

Ram Navami violence: Bihar CM warns of stern action against rioters in Biharsharif, Sasaram

Nitish's comments came barely a few hours after JD(U) national president warned people of stern action initiated against a union minister's son.

Published: 07th April 2023 10:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2023 10:41 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday once again warned of stern action against those involved in recent incidents of communal disturbances during Ram Navami processions in Biharsharif and Sasaran.

Talking to media persons, Nitish said, “Nobody found to be involved in vitiating communal harmony and peace will be spared. The investigation is underway and people involved in instigating mobs will be dealt with sternly.”

Nitish's comments came barely a few hours after JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh reminded people of stern action initiated against a union minister's son, who was charged with instigating mobs for violence during a religious procession in Bhagalpur about five years ago.

The minister's son had surrendered before the police in a dramatic way in Patna's Hanuman temple premises from where he was taken into custody and subsequently produced in a local court. The minister's son is currently on bail in the case.

Meanwhile, union minister and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party supremo Pashupati Kumar Paras demanded a CBI probe into recent communal violence in Biharsharif and Sasaran in the state.

He said the incident reminded people of the 1990 era when Lalu's RJD was in power in the state. Paras said that he was not satisfied with the investigation being conducted by the state police and also apprehended that the investigation may be influenced by chief minister Nitish Kumar for political reasons.

“I appeal from union home minister Amit Shah to seek a report from Governor on communal violence in the state,” he asserted.

