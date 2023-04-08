Home Nation

ED seeks action against Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's aide in illegal mining

The investigation agency has sent a letter to Sahibganj SP on April 7 asking him to take action.

Published: 08th April 2023 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2023 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has said that illegal mining continues in Sahibganj at the behest of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren’s aide Pankaj Mishra who is in jail since July 2022 in money laundering and illegal mining cases.

The investigation agency has sent a letter to Sahibganj SP on April 7 asking him to take action. The ED, investigating Rs 1,000-crore illegal mining and subsequent money laundering in Jharkhand, has said that the illegal mining by Mishra and his associates is continuing unabated under the nose of the administration.

Notably, it is all happening when Sahibganj police has already lodged an FIR linkedto illegal mining by Pankaj Mishra, Bishnu Yadav and other associates in December last year, but no action has been taken yet.
Later, the ED registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in this regard on the basis of an FIR lodged by the Sadar police station in Sahibganj on December 1, last year.

