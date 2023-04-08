Home Nation

Forest land encroachers attack cops in Madhya Pradesh, free aides

The incident took place 25 days after 13 forest department personnel were injured in an attack by those who have encroached forest land in Nepanagar.

Published: 08th April 2023 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2023 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: A mob of forest land encroachers allegedly attacked a police station in Madhya Pradesh’s Burhanpur district late Thursday night and freed three of their men from police custody. Armed with traditional weapons, the mob of around 60 tribals stormed into the Nepanagar police station when there were just four cops on duty.

The video footage of the cops being attacked by the mob went viral since Friday morning over social media. The three men freed from police custody included Hema Meghwal, Magan Patel and Nawari Patel. Hema was arrested on Thursday in connection with the looting of 17 service rifles from Bakhdi forest outpost in Nepanagar in November 2022.

According to Burhanpur SP Rahul Kumar Lodha, “Three of the four on-duty cops were injured in the attack by the mob. The three policemen were administered preliminary medical treatment at a government hospital in the morning.”

The incident took place 25 days after 13 forest department personnel were injured in an attack by those who have encroached forest land in Nepanagar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Attack Madhya Pradesh Encroachment
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express 
President Droupadi Murmu lands at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam after taking a sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam's Tezpur 
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court has thrice rejected caste bias in naming temple priests
India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore. (File Photo | Express)
6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp