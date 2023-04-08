Forest land encroachers attack cops in Madhya Pradesh, free aides

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: A mob of forest land encroachers allegedly attacked a police station in Madhya Pradesh’s Burhanpur district late Thursday night and freed three of their men from police custody. Armed with traditional weapons, the mob of around 60 tribals stormed into the Nepanagar police station when there were just four cops on duty.

The video footage of the cops being attacked by the mob went viral since Friday morning over social media. The three men freed from police custody included Hema Meghwal, Magan Patel and Nawari Patel. Hema was arrested on Thursday in connection with the looting of 17 service rifles from Bakhdi forest outpost in Nepanagar in November 2022.

According to Burhanpur SP Rahul Kumar Lodha, “Three of the four on-duty cops were injured in the attack by the mob. The three policemen were administered preliminary medical treatment at a government hospital in the morning.”

The incident took place 25 days after 13 forest department personnel were injured in an attack by those who have encroached forest land in Nepanagar.

