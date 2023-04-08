Traffic violators to mandatorily watch two-hour film on awareness, after paying fine in Uttarakhand

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand Police, which is struggling with the ever-worsening traffic problem in the state, has finally decided to implement a unique punishment against traffic rule violators after it observed that despite implementing a new system every month, no effective solution is being found to overcome the problem of traffic jams.

Hereafter, any person who breaks the traffic rules will have to spend two hours with the police after paying the fine.

The traffic rule violators will not be in 'police custody' but will have to mandatorily watch a film depicting awareness of traffic knowledge during the two hours which will be screened by the traffic police.

Speaking to The New Indian Express Director Traffic IG Mukhtar Mohsin said, "We felt that it was high time we introduced some innovative and inspiring steps, so Uttarakhand Police has brought this corrective penalty for traffic violators".

Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Akshay Prahlad Konde told this daily, "Under the Motor Vehicles Act, there is a provision that we educate traffic rule violators through films and other road signs, in this context, this step has been taken in which violators will be shown a 2-hour motivational film".

"Sonu Nigam and Udit Narayan have sung songs in this film made on road safety awareness." SP Akshay Prahlad Konde added, "The Supreme Court has given instructions to all states for this".

"If someone breaks the traffic rules, he will not be able to get rid of it by just paying a fine. Those violating traffic rules will be taught the right lesson by the police so that people understand the seriousness of the rules and reduce the ever-increasing complaints," he added.

The film will be screened exclusively for 'rash drivers and stunt drivers' at the RTO. The film, based on road safety, was screened at the film school on Friday. The film gives many examples of road awareness. Along with this, the effects of the violation of rules on their and others' lives have also been narrated through songs.

SP (Traffic) Konde said, "After the counselling of the film, a counselling session will be conducted for traffic rule violators in large-sized halls at three locations in the capital - Police Line, Doon Film Studio and Traffic Office".

