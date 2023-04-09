Home Nation

Saffron flag will be unfurled all over Maharashtra in 2024: Eknath Shinde in Ayodhya

Shinde is on his maiden visit to Ayodhya after becoming the Maharashtra chief minister in June last year.

Published: 09th April 2023 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2023 05:35 PM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis offers prayers to Ram Lala in Ayodhya, on April 9, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AYODHYA: Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Sunday said the ideology of his party and that of the BJP is the same and they will unfurl the saffron flag all over the state next year.

"Our party's role is clear. The Shiv Sena has an alliance with the BJP. Our ideology, which is Hindutva, is the same. We will go to our state with new energy from Ayodhya and serve the people. In 2024, the Shiv Sena and the BJP's 'bhagva' (saffron flag) will be unfurled in the entire state," Shinde said while addressing a press conference here.

The Lok Sabha election as well as the Maharashtra Assembly polls are due next year.

Without naming anyone, the Maharashtra chief minister said there are a few people who are "allergic" to Hindutva because if it (Hindutva) reaches every household in the country, their "shop" will be closed.

He has been accompanied to the temple town in Uttar Pradesh by thousands of Shiv Sainiks.

