What Dalai Lama did to a boy triggers outrage on social media

Victims of child sexual abuse argue that being sexualised by a powerful adult is a serious matter.

Published: 09th April 2023 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2023 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama. ( Photo | AP)

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama has been caught on video, kissing a young boy on the lips at a Buddhist event and telling him to "suck my tongue".

This has created a flutter, even prompting outrage, on social media and micro-blogging sites, raising question marks. For some, this is akin to paedophilia.

However, his followers and sympathizers claimed the elderly Buddhist monk was "joking around" with the boy. However, victims of child sexual abuse argue that being sexualised by a powerful adult is a serious matter.

Last week, student musicians from various schools made the long-life prayer offering to the Dalai Lama, singing and playing traditional instruments at the Main Tibetan Temple in Dharamsala.

