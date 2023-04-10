Jharkhand: BJP books special train to facilitate workers taking part in protest against CM

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: BJP booked a special train from Godda to Hatia stations to facilitate its workers taking part in the agitation being staged at the state secretariat in Ranchi on April 11, which has sparked controversy in Jharkhand.

For the first time in the last three years of JMM-led alliance rule in Jharkhand, BJP will be staging an agitation against the Hemant Soren government on April 11 over unemployment, corruption and the ‘deteriorating’ law and order situation in the state under the slogan — Hemant Hatao — Jharkhand Bachao.’

It began after Godda MP Nishikant Dubey announced that a special train has been arranged for the BJP workers which will depart from Godda at 10:45 am on April 10 and reach Hatia the next day at 3 pm.

Fuming over the special train, JMM questioned, ‘Who will be held responsible for the inconvenience caused due to this at a time when Adra Rail Division is already disturbed due to ongoing movement of ‘Kurmi’ agitators demanding ST status for them?

