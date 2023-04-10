Home Nation

Muslims donate land for temple in riot-hit Bihar

The land, worth several lakhs of rupees, in Ruidhasa locality in Kishanganj was handed over on the day of Hanuman Jayanti on April 6.

Two brothers with Hindu leaders after handing over their land.

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: With the wounds of a recent communal flare-up in Bihar’s Biharsharif and Sasaram towns still to heal, two Muslim brothers in the state’s Kishanganj district have set an example by deciding to ignore the atmosphere of distrust and proceed with fulfilling their father’s wish of donating land for the construction of a Hanuman temple. 

The land, worth several lakhs of rupees, in Ruidhasa locality in Kishanganj was handed over on the day of Hanuman Jayanti on April 6. The foundation stone was laid the next day in a ceremony attended by the two brothers – Faiz Ahmad and Fazal Ahmad.  

Faiz Ahmed said his father Zulqarnain Ahmad had promised the Hindu families living in their neighborhood to donate land for the construction of a temple. He said his father had told him and his brother about it before he died of Covid-19 in 2020.

“Some Hindus approached us and told us that if we wanted, we can donate the land for the construction of a temple. We decided to donate the land to keep our father’s promise,” he added. Quoting from the Bhagavad Gita, Faiz said, “You did not bring anything when you were born. Whatever you have, you have received from Him. Whatever you will give, you will give to Him. You came empty handed and you will go the same way.”

“Whatever is yours today was somebody else’s yesterday and will be somebody else’s tomorrow,” he added. He said, “We should respect all religions and should live peacefully and should have respect for each other.”

