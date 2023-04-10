Ukraine minister says India a vishwaguru, seeks help to rebuild war-torn country

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India is a global player and also a vishwaguru, said visiting Ukrainian deputy minister of foreign affairs Emine Dzhaparova, adding that the war that is raging with Russia needs to be questioned for the sake of justice.

"Nearly 10,000 Ukrainians have died as a result of this war. PM Modi had rightly said in Samarkhand that 'this is not an era for war'. Like India, Ukraine too has never attacked another country. With India being at the helm of G20, we hope it will be involved and engaged in global issues and challenges," Dzhaparova added.

The minister has a strong India connect as she considers Sri Satya Sai Baba her beloved guru.

"I have visited Putaparty at least seven times, as Sai Baba was my spiritual guru," she said adding that she was very familiar with India.

She is also hoping that India will provide Ukraine with humanitarian aid and also help in reconstruction work across the country.

ALSO READ | Dalai Lama apologises for kissing boy at public event after video goes viral

This is the first visit of a Ukrainian minister to India since the outbreak of the conflict in February last year. The Minister met MEA's Secretary West, Sanjay Verma, on Monday and said they had far-ranging bilateral discussions.

"During the meeting I gave a brief of the military situation in Ukraine which is difficult as civilians have lost their lives and infrastructure has been damaged and broken," she said adding that they were not in a position to instruct India on whether it should import oil from Russia.

The Ukrainian government has requested aid in pharmaceuticals and medical equipment, as well as energy equipment to help repair infrastructure damaged during the ongoing conflict.

The minister will also be meeting Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi and Deputy National Security Advisor Vikram Misri during her visit.

India shares warm and friendly relations and multifaceted cooperation with Ukraine. Over the last 30 years of establishing diplomatic relations, bilateral cooperation between the two countries has made significant progress in the areas of trade, education, culture and defence. The visit will be an occasion to further mutual understanding and interests.

NEW DELHI: India is a global player and also a vishwaguru, said visiting Ukrainian deputy minister of foreign affairs Emine Dzhaparova, adding that the war that is raging with Russia needs to be questioned for the sake of justice. "Nearly 10,000 Ukrainians have died as a result of this war. PM Modi had rightly said in Samarkhand that 'this is not an era for war'. Like India, Ukraine too has never attacked another country. With India being at the helm of G20, we hope it will be involved and engaged in global issues and challenges," Dzhaparova added. The minister has a strong India connect as she considers Sri Satya Sai Baba her beloved guru.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "I have visited Putaparty at least seven times, as Sai Baba was my spiritual guru," she said adding that she was very familiar with India. She is also hoping that India will provide Ukraine with humanitarian aid and also help in reconstruction work across the country. ALSO READ | Dalai Lama apologises for kissing boy at public event after video goes viral This is the first visit of a Ukrainian minister to India since the outbreak of the conflict in February last year. The Minister met MEA's Secretary West, Sanjay Verma, on Monday and said they had far-ranging bilateral discussions. "During the meeting I gave a brief of the military situation in Ukraine which is difficult as civilians have lost their lives and infrastructure has been damaged and broken," she said adding that they were not in a position to instruct India on whether it should import oil from Russia. The Ukrainian government has requested aid in pharmaceuticals and medical equipment, as well as energy equipment to help repair infrastructure damaged during the ongoing conflict. The minister will also be meeting Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi and Deputy National Security Advisor Vikram Misri during her visit. India shares warm and friendly relations and multifaceted cooperation with Ukraine. Over the last 30 years of establishing diplomatic relations, bilateral cooperation between the two countries has made significant progress in the areas of trade, education, culture and defence. The visit will be an occasion to further mutual understanding and interests.