Uttarakhand: Authorities raid 256 schools, issue notices to 22 for violating NCERT syllabus

DEHRADUN: Cracking the whip on private schools for recommending expensive books by private publishers in their curriculum, the state education department has issued notices to 22 schools in the state.

Director General of Education Banshidhar Tiwari cautioned the No Objection Certificates (NOCs) of the defaulting schools will be cancelled.

The education department on Friday conducted simultaneous raids in 256 private schools across the state following complaints that National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) books were replaced with expensive books.

The probe found that government orders regarding the implementation of NCERT books were being violated in 21 schools in Nainital and one in Haridwar.

State Director General of Education Banshidhar Tiwari told The New Indian Express, "Arbitrary fees by private school managers and pressure on parents to buy expensive books prescribed by the school will not be tolerated".

He added that raids will continue. Playing with the future of schoolchildren will not be tolerated at any cost.

Tiwari also held an online meeting of departmental officials regarding arbitrary fees and expensive books in private schools.

Tiwari said that in view of the complaints received against private schools of the state through various means, the department has taken action by forming separate teams of district and block level officers and conducting raids in the schools".

During these statewide raids on private schools, a case was also reported in Haridwar in which digital books of all subjects were being made available to students for Rs 3400. The highest number of cases of expensive books in the curriculum by private publishers have been reported in schools in Haridwar and Nainital districts.

"Raids have been conducted in 49 schools in Nainital, 10 in Rudraprayag, nine in Bageshwar, 21 in Dehradun, 77 in Chamoli, 37 in Haridwar, 31 in Almora, 11 in Tehri and 11 in Uttarkashi," Director General Banshidhar Tiwari said. "Arbitrary fees from private schools and pressure on parents for books will not be tolerated. Raids will continue in schools", added Tiwari.

It has also come to light in Khatima that private schools are already getting prior information from their sources about the raids being conducted by the Education Department. Due to this, the school management is asking children not to bring books from private publishers in school bags on the day of the raid. Such cases have come to light during a surprise inspection before the department team led by in-charge Block Education Officer Satish Gupta.

There are a total of 5331 private schools in Uttarakhand. However, according to the data of the November 2022 report, Uttarakhand ranks 35th among 37 states and union territories of the country in the field of education performance. On the other hand, the number of private schools in India is 3,35,844.

