Home Nation

Uttarakhand: Authorities raid 256 schools, issue notices to 22 for violating NCERT syllabus

Director General of Education Banshidhar Tiwari cautioned the No Objection Certificates (NOCs) of the defaulting schools will be cancelled.

Published: 10th April 2023 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2023 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

students

Image used for Representational Purpose Only. (Photo | PTI)

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Cracking the whip on private schools for recommending expensive books by private publishers in their curriculum, the state education department has issued notices to 22 schools in the state. 

Director General of Education Banshidhar Tiwari cautioned the No Objection Certificates (NOCs) of the defaulting schools will be cancelled.

The education department on Friday conducted simultaneous raids in 256 private schools across the state following complaints that National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) books were replaced with expensive books. 

The probe found that government orders regarding the implementation of NCERT books were being violated in 21 schools in Nainital and one in Haridwar.

State Director General of Education Banshidhar Tiwari told The New Indian Express, "Arbitrary fees by private school managers and pressure on parents to buy expensive books prescribed by the school will not be tolerated".

He added that raids will continue. Playing with the future of schoolchildren will not be tolerated at any cost.

Tiwari also held an online meeting of departmental officials regarding arbitrary fees and expensive books in private schools.

Tiwari said that in view of the complaints received against private schools of the state through various means, the department has taken action by forming separate teams of district and block level officers and conducting raids in the schools".

During these statewide raids on private schools, a case was also reported in Haridwar in which digital books of all subjects were being made available to students for Rs 3400. The highest number of cases of expensive books in the curriculum by private publishers have been reported in schools in Haridwar and Nainital districts.

"Raids have been conducted in 49 schools in Nainital, 10 in Rudraprayag, nine in Bageshwar, 21 in Dehradun, 77 in Chamoli, 37 in Haridwar, 31 in Almora, 11 in Tehri and 11 in Uttarkashi," Director General Banshidhar Tiwari said. "Arbitrary fees from private schools and pressure on parents for books will not be tolerated. Raids will continue in schools", added Tiwari.

It has also come to light in Khatima that private schools are already getting prior information from their sources about the raids being conducted by the Education Department. Due to this, the school management is asking children not to bring books from private publishers in school bags on the day of the raid. Such cases have come to light during a surprise inspection before the department team led by in-charge Block Education Officer Satish Gupta.

There are a total of 5331 private schools in Uttarakhand. However, according to the data of the November 2022 report, Uttarakhand ranks 35th among 37 states and union territories of the country in the field of education performance. On the other hand, the number of private schools in India is 3,35,844.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NCERT private publishers private schools NCERT textbooks
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati. (Photo | Express)
PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express 
President Droupadi Murmu lands at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam after taking a sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam's Tezpur 
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court has thrice rejected caste bias in naming temple priests
India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore. (File Photo | Express)
6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp