Movement against corruption will continue: Ex-Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot after ending fast 

Published: 11th April 2023 05:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2023 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Sachin Pilot sits on a hunger strike against the alleged corruption during previous BJP government in Rajasthan.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot sits on a hunger strike against the alleged corruption during previous BJP government in Rajasthan. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: As he ended his daylong fast demanding action from his own government over cases of alleged corruption during the BJP term, senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said his movement against graft will continue.

He was speaking to reporters after ending the fast at the Shaheed Smarak here. Pilot sat on the fast from 11 am to 4 pm.

"We had assured people that effective action will be taken against corruption by the former BJP government in the state. I wanted the Congress government to take action against the corruption by the former BJP government," he said.

"This movement against corruption will continue," Pilot added.

