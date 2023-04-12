Amritpal aide helped fan Khalistan flames: Punjab govt

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Government today informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that pro-khalistani Amritpal Singh’s close aide Daljit Singh Kalsi, who has been detained under the National Security Act (NSA), was helping the radical preacher to profess radical ideology and wage war against the state for separate Khalistan.

The high court was hearing petitions, including those of Kalsi’s wife, who had alleged her husband has been illegally confined by Punjab Police and sent to Dibrugarh central jail in Assam without a valid reason and proper procedure.

Relatives of other detainees Gurmit Singh, Kulwant Singh, Varinder Singh Fauji, Bhagwant Singh (alias Pradhanmantri Bajeke) and Basant Singh have filed petitions in the court to quash the detention orders.

The government also told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that Sarabjit alias Daljit Singh Kalsi was detained under the National Security Act and the allegation he has been kept illegally is wrong. He was arrested after following the due process of law. The next hearing date is fixed for April 24.

