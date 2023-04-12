Home Nation

Four killed in firing incident at Bathinda military station in Punjab

As per a statement by Army's South Western Command, the firing incident occurred at around 4.35 am. The details of the incident are not immediately known.

Published: 12th April 2023 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2023 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

Bathinda_military_station

Bathinda military station in Punjab where a firing incident took place, Wednesday morning, April 12, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Four people were killed in a firing incident at Bathinda military station in Punjab on Wednesday morning. The Indian Army's 10 Corps is stationed at Bathinda.

Confirming the incident in a statement, the Southwestern command headquartered at Jaipur said, "The firing incident was reported in the early hours of the morning around 0435 hrs inside the Bathinda Military Station."

Another statement issued by the command reads thus: "It has been ascertained that in the unfortunate incident, four army jawans of an artillery unit succumbed to gunshot injuries sustained during the incident. No other injuries to personnel or loss/damage to property have been reported."

The area is now cordoned off and sealed. Search operations are in progress, the Army stated. Quick Reaction Teams too were activated.

WATCH:

"The area continues to be sealed-off and joint investigations with the Punjab Police are being coordinated to establish the facts of the case,’’ the statement said.

Meanwhile, Additional Director General of Police (Bathinda Range) SPS Parmar said that it seems to be a case of fratricide and that police officers are in touch with military authorities. "It is not a terror attack. It is not an attack from outside," he said.

Sources said that the firing incident happened near the officer mess of an artillery unit of the Military Station as families are also living in the area. 

This military station is also home to a large number of operational Army units and other static establishments.

An INSAS rifle from the unit and some rounds of ammunition had gone missing from the unit premises two days ago. "An inquiry will be ordered in the matter to establish the facts of the case and fix responsibility," an officer said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bathinda Military Station Punjab Shooting Incident Bathinda Firing
India Matters
Bathinda military station in Punjab where a firing incident took place, Wednesday morning, April 12, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Four killed in firing incident at Bathinda military station in Punjab
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 7,830 new COVID-19 cases, highest in over 7 months
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka polls: Denied ticket, former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi quits BJP
Congress leader Sachin Pilot sits on a hunger strike against the alleged corruption during previous BJP government in Rajasthan, at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Pilot in Delhi day after fast seeking action against Vasundhara Raje government graft

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp