Home Nation

India faces severe mental health crisis: ICMR

The findings are based on a survey of 1.18 lakh households and 5.76 lakh individuals in the National Sample Survey (NSS) held between July and December 2018.

Published: 12th April 2023 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2023 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Mental Health

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | EPS)

By Kavita Bajeli-Datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: High expenditure on mental disorders is shooting up families’ healthcare budget, and pushing an estimated 20 per cent of Indian households, having a member with mental disorder, into poverty, according to the latest Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) study.

The findings are based on a survey of 1.18 lakh households and 5.76 lakh individuals in the National Sample Survey (NSS) held between July and December 2018. The study covered 6,679 individuals who reported mental illness during the survey.

A first-of-its-kind study in India found that of the total household budget on healthcare, over 18.1 per cent was on mental care.

The mental health issues have been categorised as ‘having abnormal thoughts, emotions, behaviour, and relationships apart from bipolar mood disorders, depression, dementia and intellectual impairments’.

People in smaller regions like Daman and Diu (23.4 per cent), Himachal Pradesh (23.9 per cent) and Sikkim (31.9 per cent) spend the most on mental disorders compared to other parts of the country. Among the bigger states, Maharashtra (21.3 per cent) and Telangana (22.2 per cent) top the list. According to the study, a large number of households - 59.5 per cent - had “catastrophic” health expenditures. 

The study states that India faces a severe mental health crisis, with illnesses constituting one-sixth of all health-related disorders including depression, anxiety, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia.

“Overall, 20.7 per cent of the households were pushed into poverty. There is a critical need to accelerate on-ground measures for early diagnosis and management of mental health issues in order to reduce healthcare expenses, in the country,” said Dr Denny John, Adjunct Faculty, Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Kochi, a co-author of the study, told this paper.

The study said there is a critical need to provide financial risk protection to reduce the impact of healthcare expenditure on mental illnesses.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mental Health ICMR Healthcare
India Matters
Bathinda military station in Punjab where a firing incident took place, Wednesday morning, April 12, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Four killed in firing incident at Bathinda military station in Punjab
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 7,830 new COVID-19 cases, highest in over 7 months
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka polls: Denied ticket, former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi quits BJP
Congress leader Sachin Pilot sits on a hunger strike against the alleged corruption during previous BJP government in Rajasthan, at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Pilot in Delhi day after fast seeking action against Vasundhara Raje government graft

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp