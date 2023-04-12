Home Nation

Kyiv hopes to get an invite to G20 meets

Visiting Ukraine foreign minister says President Zelenskyy is happy to speak at summit

Published: 12th April 2023 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2023 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova met with MoS External Affairs Minister Meenakashi Lekhi, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova termed India as Vishwaguru and expressed the hope that with New Delhi chairing the G20 presidency Kyiv will be invited to attend some of the G20 events.

“India plays a very important role globally and we hope that Ukraine is considered to take part in G20 events – on the sidelines. Besides, President Zelenskyy would be happy to speak at the G20 Summit in September,’’ she said. Dzhaparova also expressed the hope that India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will visit Kyiv in the near future. 

The purpose of her visit, the first from Ukraine since the outbreak of the conflict with Russia on February 24 last year, is to establish close ties with India.  “It is time to restart our relationship. India is Viswaguru and can facilitate in bringing about peace but we also need justice. We are preparing for a counter-offensive in Spring and following that will begin another round of negotiation process to end the war,” she said, adding that Ukraine does not want to be an affiliate of another nation.

She endorsed PM Modi’s statement made in Samarkhand “that this is not an era for war”. Ukraine is seeking additional humanitarian aid from India, including medicines,  and looking at collaborating in the Indian pharma sector. She said that India could consider partnering with them for the development of drones as they have expertise in that sector. 

Dzharapova said Ukraine had established strong ties with China and had become a strategic partner. She said China too had suggested a peace formula though they did not fully agree with it.“Basis of peace is to respect the territorial integrity,” she added. 

Ukraine has established close ties with Pakistan. Pakistan is said to be in the process of shipping 230 containers of defence supplies to Ukraine. “Our association with Pakistan is not directed against India and we would like to deepen our relationship with India,” she said.

