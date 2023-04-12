No Congress symbol at former deputy CM Sachin Pilot’s fast site in Rajasthan

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday sat on a fast in the state capital Jaipur, piling pressure on his own party by targeting the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan for “inaction” in alleged cases of corruption when the BJP ran the state.

But on Tuesday morning, as his bête noire former deputy began the dharna, the CM released a video expounding his own vision for Rajasthan as the ‘top state’ in 2030, and implying that he hoped to be the party’s CM candidate again.

Gehlot did not make any direct remark on Pilot’s move after the younger leader announced the fast on Sunday, opening a new front against the veteran politician.

Defying the Congress central leadership’s warning that the move “which comes just months before the assembly polls is “anti-party,” he argued that Rahul Gandhi too has been leading a movement against graft. However, there was little of the Congress at the fast site – there were no Congress banners and leaders’ photos.

As he left, Pilot told reporters that Gandhi, the Congress and other opposition parties have united over corruption and financial irregularities, and claimed that his fast would speed up this “movement.”

The former deputy chief minister said he wrote two letters on this issue to Gehlot last year but received no reply. “We had assured people that effective action will be taken against corruption by the former BJP government. I wanted the Congress government to take action but it has not happened in over four years,” Pilot said.

“This struggle against corruption will continue,” he said. Without getting into details, the Congress leader referred to the liquor and sand ‘mafias’ that allegedly operated during the BJP term. On Tuesday, the BJP described the allegations as “fabricated.”

Gehlot and Pilot have been in a power tussle in the state since the Congress formed the government in December 2018. Pilot offered flowers at the portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and social reformer Jyotirao Phule before starting his silent protest around 11 am.

He sat alone on the dais for five hours, against the backdrop of a large banner that described the event as a fast against “corruption” during the term of BJP’s Vasundhara Raje.

Pilot persists with fight

July 2020: Then Dy CM Sachin Pilot rebelled along with 18 other loyalist MLAs.



Result: Pilot sacked as state party chief and Deputy CM. CM Gehlot hid his loyalist MLAs to block horse trading. However, the Pilot camp reconciled.



Then Dy CM Sachin Pilot rebelled along with 18 other loyalist MLAs. Pilot sacked as state party chief and Deputy CM. CM Gehlot hid his loyalist MLAs to block horse trading. However, the Pilot camp reconciled. Sept 25, 2022: Following a decision to make Gehlot the Congress president, MLAs loyal to him boycotted the legislature party meeting and handed their resignations to Speaker. They thought Pilot could be the new chief minister.



Result: Gehlot lost his bid to become party chief.



Following a decision to make Gehlot the Congress president, MLAs loyal to him boycotted the legislature party meeting and handed their resignations to Speaker. They thought Pilot could be the new chief minister. Gehlot lost his bid to become party chief. Fresh row: Just before Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the state, Gehlot called Pilot a traitor.



Result: Party’s organisation gen secy KC Venugopal mediated. Gehlot tried to set a political narrative within Congress. Pilot hoped the leadership would decide on the three pro-Gehlot leaders responsible for the Sept 25 rebellion. With no decision in sight, Pilot announces a fast.

