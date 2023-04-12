Home Nation

Officer faces sack for accidental shooting of IAF’s helicopter

The Mi-17V5 had crashed in the Budgam area shortly after take-off killing all six onboard and one civilian on the ground.

Published: 12th April 2023 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2023 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

IAF Mi-17 helicopters (Photo | PTI)

IAF Mi-17 helicopter (Representational image | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Indian Air Force’s General Court Martial (GCM) that probed the accidental shooting down of a Mi-17 V5 helicopter in February 2019, a day after the Balakot attack in Pakistan, has recommended the dismissal of a Group Captain. Sources said the GCM ordered the sacking of Group Captain Suman Roy Chowdhury, who was serving as Chief Operations Officer of the Srinagar Air Force Station at that point in time.

The probe determined that the attack helicopter was struck by the IAF’s surface-to-air missile when the chopper was on its way back to Srinagar on February 27, the day Indian and Pakistani air forces were engaged in a dogfight on the Line of Control.

The Mi-17V5 had crashed in the Budgam area shortly after take-off killing all six onboard and one civilian on the ground. The GCM’s decision is yet to be sent to the IAF chief for confirmation. “The verdict of GCM is subject to confirmation by the competent authority. Hence, the officer has not been dismissed from service,” a defence source said. 

Sources said the IAF can act on the GCM’s recommendation only after a decision on a case relating to the incident by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Last month, the HC is understood to have allowed the GCM to pronounce its verdict while stating it must not be implemented till the court disposes of the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IAF IAF Helicopter
India Matters
Bathinda military station in Punjab where a firing incident took place, Wednesday morning, April 12, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Four killed in firing incident at Bathinda military station in Punjab
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 7,830 new COVID-19 cases, highest in over 7 months
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka polls: Denied ticket, former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi quits BJP
Congress leader Sachin Pilot sits on a hunger strike against the alleged corruption during previous BJP government in Rajasthan, at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Pilot in Delhi day after fast seeking action against Vasundhara Raje government graft

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp