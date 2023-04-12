Home Nation

RSS claims letter circulating on social media exhorting Hindus to entrap Muslim girls as 'fake'

The purported letter has been circulating on social media.

Published: 12th April 2023 12:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2023 12:05 AM   |  A+A-

RSS

Image of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) cadre used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The RSS on Tuesday termed "completely fake" a purported letter written in its name exhorting Hindus to entrap Muslim girls and bring them back to the Sanatan religion.

The purported letter has been circulating on social media.

The two-page letter written on a purported letterhead of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological fountainhead of the ruling BJP, is marked to the Bajrang Dal and Hindu Sena among others.

"This letter in the name of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, circulating on social media, is completely fake," head of media relations of the RSS Sunil Ambekar clarified in a tweet.

He also posted the letter marking it as "FAKE".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RSS letter Muslim girls fake
India Matters
Bathinda military station in Punjab where a firing incident took place, Wednesday morning, April 12, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Four killed in firing incident at Bathinda military station in Punjab
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 7,830 new COVID-19 cases, highest in over 7 months
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka polls: Denied ticket, former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi quits BJP
Congress leader Sachin Pilot sits on a hunger strike against the alleged corruption during previous BJP government in Rajasthan, at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Pilot in Delhi day after fast seeking action against Vasundhara Raje government graft

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp