Vande Bharat train 'big gift' for Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot

Gehlot also urged Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to connect the headquarters of Banswara, Tonk, Karauli with the railways.

Published: 12th April 2023 03:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2023 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

Ashok Gehlot-VandeBharatlaunch

: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with State BJP President C.P. Joshi during the flagging off ceremony of Vande Bharat Express train in Jaipur on April 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Describing the launch of the Vande Bharat Express between Ajmer and Delhi Cantonment as a "big gift" for Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the state will become an economic leader in the country if rail facilities are increased here.

Speaking at the Jaipur railway station after the state's first Vande Bharat train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually, Gehlot said there is a great need for development of railways in Rajasthan due to its geographically distinct identity.

He said rapid industrial development has taken place in Rajasthan.

"For this reason, if rail facilities are increased here, the state will become a leader in the country from the point of view of the economy," he said.

"Railways has an important contribution in the social, cultural and economic development of the country. The changes brought about in the railways after independence are the result of the thinking of our great leaders and the hard work of the dedicated railway employees and officers. Along with passenger and goods transport, railways has also rendered its important services in times of natural calamity and war in the country," Gehlot said.

The chief minister said the Vande Bharat train "is a big gift for Rajasthan".

It is Rajasthan's first semi-high-speed train, which will reduce the travel time between Jaipur and Delhi.

The regular service of the new Vande Bharat train will start from April 13 and will operate between Ajmer and Delhi Cantonment with stops in Jaipur, Alwar and Gurgugram.

Gehlot also urged Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to connect the headquarters of Banswara, Tonk, Karauli with the railways.

The chief minister said a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Rajasthan government and the Railway Board for the rail service between Dungarpur-Banswara-Ratlam section.

He said the foundation stone of a railway line was laid in Banswara, but this work of public interest did not progress further.

Gehlot urged the railways to give priority to this project.

Governor Kalraj Mishra and Railway Minister Vaishnaw were also present at the event.

