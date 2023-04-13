Home Nation

COVID-19: India reports over 10,000 new cases, 19 deaths

India had reported 7,830 coronavirus infections on Wednesday.

Published: 13th April 2023 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2023 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India recorded a single-day rise of 10,158 coronavirus cases, the highest in nearly eight months, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

According to the latest Union Health Ministry data, the number of active cases has increased to 44,998. With 19 more fatalities, the death toll due to the virus has increased to 5,31,035.

The newly recorded deaths included nine from Maharashtra, two from Gujarat, one each from Delhi, Kerala, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu, and four reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The 10,158 deaths reported on Wednesday are the highest in 230 days. A total of 10,256 cases were recorded on August 26 last year. India had reported 7,830 coronavirus infections on Wednesday.

The number of active cases has increased to 44,998, the data updated on Thursday showed.

India had reported 7,830 coronavirus infections on Wednesday.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.42 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 4.02 per cent. The active cases now constitute 0.10 per cent of the total infections.

The nationwide COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.71 per cent, according to the health ministry website. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,42,10,127.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country.

