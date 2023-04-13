Father-son duo killed in fire at Kolkata footwear label printing unit

By PTI

KOLKATA: A man and his son were charred to death while his other son was critically injured in a fire at a footwear label printing unit in Kolkata on Thursday morning, police said.

The blaze erupted at 7.20 am at the unit located on Topsia First Lane and four fire tenders took over two hours to douse it, a police officer said.

The injured person has been admitted to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment, he said.

"The cause of the fire is to be ascertained by our forensic team. The trio was working in the unit where labels used to be printed on slippers. There were inflammable materials inside the establishment," the officer added.

