Home Nation

Father-son duo killed in fire at Kolkata footwear label printing unit

The trio was working in the unit where labels used to be printed on slippers, police said.

Published: 13th April 2023 05:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2023 05:05 PM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

For representational purposes

By PTI

KOLKATA: A man and his son were charred to death while his other son was critically injured in a fire at a footwear label printing unit in Kolkata on Thursday morning, police said.

The blaze erupted at 7.20 am at the unit located on Topsia First Lane and four fire tenders took over two hours to douse it, a police officer said.

The injured person has been admitted to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment, he said.

"The cause of the fire is to be ascertained by our forensic team. The trio was working in the unit where labels used to be printed on slippers. There were inflammable materials inside the establishment," the officer added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kolkata fire accident
India Matters
A file photo of the BBC offices in New Delhi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
ED files FEMA case against BBC India
Bathinda military station in Punjab where the incidents took place. (Photo | PTI)
Day after four jawans shot dead, another soldier dies by suicide at Bathinda military station
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Indian Newspaper Society slams Centre over its new 'fact-checking' rules
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India reports over 10,000 new cases, 19 deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp