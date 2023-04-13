India says pro-Khalistani asylum seekers in UK misusing their rights

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India has expressed concern over the misuse of the United Kingdom’s asylum policy by pro-Khalistani elements who have been aiding and abetting terrorists.

“Pro-Khalistani elements aid and abet terrorist activities in India and we request better cooperation with the UK and increased monitoring of UK-based pro-Khalistani extremists,’’ said a statement released by the Ministry of Home Affairs after the 5th India-UK Home Affairs Dialogue held in Delhi on Wednesday.

India has also urged the UK to monitor pro-Khalistani extremists and take appropriate proactive action.

India’s concern over the breach of security of the Indian High Commission in London was also emphasised.

“During the meeting, both sides reviewed the ongoing cooperation and identified further steps that can be taken to explore opportunities and synergies in advancing cooperation in counter-terrorism, cyber security and global supply chains, drug trafficking, migration, extradition and anti-India activities,” the statement said.

India and the UK expressed satisfaction with the “ongoing partnership and agreed to deepen bilateral engagement and maintain momentum for enhanced security cooperation between the two countries,” the MHA had said on Wednesday.

The Indian delegation was led by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, and the British delegation was led by Permanent Secretary Home Office, Sir Mathew Rycroft. The meeting was also attended by other senior officials of both nations.



