Amit Shah reviews preparations for G20 event in Srinagar

Amit Mukherjee By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Leaving nothing to chance, the home ministry is working on full-proof security for the forthcoming G20 meeting to be held in Srinagar between May 22 and 24.

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Jammu & Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha and other senior officials of the MHA including the Home Secretary, Director (IB), RAW Chief and other senior officials from UT of Jammu & Kashmir gathered at New Delhi’s North Block on Thursday and reviewed the ground law & order situation, security preparedness, deployment and other issues related to coordination of G20 meet to be held in Srinagar between May 22-24.

The meeting assumes significance in the wake of Pakistan, which had been sponsoring and attempting to trigger terrorist activities in the region.

The economically doddering nation has also opposed India’s move to hold one of the sessions of the G20 meet in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. India assumed the rotational presidency of the grouping this year.

The event calendar in its schedule has a G-20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar on May 22-24, while two other meetings of a consultative forum on youth affairs (Y-20) will be held in Leh and Srinagar.

The decision was taken amidst restoration of peace and effective counter-terrorism measures taken by the government in the last few years.

During the meeting, the Home Ministers took stock of the area domination plan, zero terror plan, law and order situation, cases related to the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and other security-related issues of Jammu and Kashmir during the meeting.

While reviewing the G-20 Meeting preparations, Shah asked all agencies to work in a coordinated manner for the successful conduct of the event.

Shah also reviewed the functioning of the security grid and various aspects related to security. He reiterated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India is committed towards zero tolerance against terrorism.

The Minister also reviewed the Area Domination Plan, Zero Terror Plan, Law and order situation, cases related to UAPA and other security-related issues.

Shah appreciated the efforts of the security agencies and administration of the Union Territory of

Jammu & Kashmir for a substantial reduction in cross border infiltration and improvement in law & order and also advised strengthening the routine policing.

