PM Modi dials British PM Sunak, asks him to act against anti-India elements

PM Narendra Modi on Thursday had a telephonic discussion  with his British counterpart Rishi Sunak and extended Baisakhi greetings to him and the Indian community in the UK.

Published: 14th April 2023 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2023 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Sunak-Modi

British PM Rishi Sunak in conversation with Indian PM Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, spoke over the phone with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday evening and extended Baisakhi greetings to him and the Indian community in the UK.

"I was pleased to speak with Rishi Sunak and extended Baisakhi greetings to him and to the vibrant Indian community in the UK. We reviewed progress on a number of issues to further strengthen India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership which includes the Free Trade Agreement (FTA),’’ said PM Modi.

PM Modi also spoke about reigning in anti-India elements in the UK. "We also agreed on the need to take strong action against anti-India elements and to ensure the security of Indian diplomatic establishments in the UK. We also discussed the issue of economic offenders,’’ PM Modi added.

PM Modi also sought progress on the return of these fugitives so that they could be tried under the Indian judicial system. These offenders are an obvious reference to the likes of Vijay Mallya, and Nirav Modi amongst others.

Both leaders reviewed the progress on a number of bilateral issues as part of the India-UK Roadmap 2030. They expressed satisfaction at the recent high-level exchanges and growing cooperation, particularly in trade and economic sectors.

They agreed on the need for an early conclusion of a mutually beneficial FTA between the two countries.

Meanwhile, PM Sunak conveyed that the UK considers the attack on Indian High Commission totally unacceptable and assured of the security of the Indian Mission and its personnel.

PM Modi extended an invite for PM Sunak to attend the G20 Summit, which is scheduled to be held in September 2023.

Meanwhile, PM Sunak appreciated the progress made under India’s Presidency of the G20 and reiterated the UK’s full support of India’s initiatives and their success.

Both leaders agreed to remain in touch.

