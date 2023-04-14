Priyanka Gandhi kicks off Congress poll campaign from Bastar

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi during her first visit to Maoist-affected Bastar on Thursday stressed the need for the trust factor in the day-to-day tribal life to build a dependable relationship.

Launching an election campaign for the ruling Congress at ‘Bharose Ka Sammelan’ in Chhattisgarh, she exhorted the people to compare the earlier 15 years of the BJP with the present Congress government that has won the trust of the masses and restored the pride of the state.

“You now have two examples to judge for yourself. The people trusted the BJP that betrayed them when the state witnessed fear, hunger and corruption at its peak. We feel pride in how Congress not just worked for the tribals but also fulfilled its promises, keeping aloft the trust of the people,” she claimed while addressing a public rally at Lalbagh ground in Jagdalpur.

Reposing faith in CM Bhupesh Baghel, she said trust is built when the people evaluate how the promises are kept after a party forms the government. Priyanka said that Bastar which often evoked Maoist terror earlier has now become a brand with globally recognized quality products made by the locals.

She recollected that her grandmother Indira Gandhi used to cite the tribal culture as best since the Adivasi people respect nature and never do any harm to the environment while depending on it for sustenance.

“Good work can be achieved only with commitment. The Congress government has worked to re-impose the culture and the esteem of the people. Congress is moving ahead keeping your trust intact. Tribal womenfolk got immense scope to earn a better livelihood and secure income for their families”, said Priyanka as she praised the state’s flagship programme on Gauthan with the spirit of local festivals and cultural traditions revived.

Gandhi said she could see on Baghel’s face “the love he has in his heart for the people of Chhattisgarh”.

“Whenever he meets me, he never says any negative things. He never does backbiting nor speaks ill about anyone. He always talks about new work and policies for Chhattisgarh… I have met many leaders but only a few like him sincerely want to work for people and can be completely trusted to keep their promises.”

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel affirmed that the Bastar, earlier infamous for Maoist menace, is witnessing development on all fronts and peace is fast returning to the region.

The CM launched ‘Mukhyamantri Adivasi Parab Samman Nidhi Yojana’ to offer financial aid of Rs 10,000 annually to all 1,840 gram panchayats of Bastar division to facilitate the tribal communities to celebrate their festivals with gusto.

“The state government during its last four-and-a-half years has put over Rs 150 lakh crore in the pockets of common people to bring about a real change in their lives. We believe in moving ahead taking everybody along”, Baghel said.

Baghel also took potshots at the policies of the BJP government. “We did not give sandals or shoes or mobile phones but instead put cash in your account so you can make wise decisions for yourself and there is no scope for commission.”

