Home Nation

Surat court set to pronounce verdict on Rahul Gandhi's plea on April 20

Senior advocate R S Cheema, representing Gandhi, told sessions judge R P Mogera that the trial court need not have awarded the maximum punishment prescribed for the offence.

Published: 14th April 2023 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2023 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

RahulGandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  A Surat court on Thursday said that it would pronounce on April 20 the order on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s plea for a stay to his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his “Modi surname” remark.

A metropolitan magistrate’s court in Surat had on March 23 sentenced Gandhi to two years in jail after holding him guilty for his remark in 2019. Gandhi, who was disqualified as MP after the conviction, filed an appeal before the sessions court in Surat against the verdict and prayed for a stay to the conviction. 

Senior advocate R S Cheema, representing Gandhi, told sessions judge R P Mogera that the trial court need not have awarded the maximum punishment prescribed for the offence. The magistrate’s order was “strange” as he “made a hotchpotch of all the evidence on record”, Cheema argued.

“It was not a fair trial. The entire case was based on electronic evidence, wherein I made a speech during elections and a person sitting 100 km away filed a complaint after watching that in the news...There was no need for maximum punishment in this case,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Surat court
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'What a disgrace': Tharoor on removal of Maulana Azad references from NCERT textbook
A view of Jamia Masjid in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Admin disallows Jumat-ul-Vida prayers at Jamia Masjid Srinagar
A rally against AFSPA in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | EPS)
Centre refuses to prosecute 30 Army men over Nagaland civilian killings
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Former Karnataka deputy CM Savadi, denied ticket by BJP, meets Congress leaders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp