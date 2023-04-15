Centre allows CAPF constable exam to be conducted in 13 regional languages from 2024

Amit Mukherjee By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has approved conducting the Constable (General Duty) examination for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in 13 regional languages, in addition to Hindi and English.

Beginning January 01, 2024, the question paper for the examination will be set in Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri and Konkani in addition to Hindi and English.

Constable GD is one of the flagship examinations conducted by the Staff Selection Commission attracting lakhs of candidates from across the country.

The historic decision has been taken at the initiative of the Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah to give impetus to the participation of local youth in the CAPF and encourage the usage of regional languages.

The Ministry of Home Affairs and Staff Selection Commission would sign an addendum to the existing MoU to facilitate the conduct of the examination in multiple Indian languages.

In the wake of the new decision the state governments and the UT administration will soon be asked to launch campaigns encouraging local youths to use this opportunity, sources in the ministry said.

