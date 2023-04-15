Home Nation

Centre allows CAPF constable exam to be conducted in 13 regional languages from 2024

Constable GD is one of the flagship examinations conducted by the Staff Selection Commission attracting lakhs of candidates from across the country.

Published: 15th April 2023 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2023 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

CRPF

Image of CAPF men used for representational purpose (File Photo | PTI)

By Amit Mukherjee
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has approved conducting the Constable (General Duty) examination for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in 13 regional languages, in addition to Hindi and English.

Beginning January 01, 2024, the question paper for the examination will be set in Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri and Konkani in addition to Hindi and English.

Constable GD is one of the flagship examinations conducted by the Staff Selection Commission attracting lakhs of candidates from across the country.

The historic decision has been taken at the initiative of the Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah to give impetus to the participation of local youth in the CAPF and encourage the usage of regional languages.

The Ministry of Home Affairs and Staff Selection Commission would sign an addendum to the existing MoU to facilitate the conduct of the examination in multiple Indian languages.

In the wake of the new decision the state governments and the UT administration will soon be asked to launch campaigns encouraging local youths to use this opportunity, sources in the ministry said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union Ministry of Home Affairs Constable exam CAPFs central armed police forces
India Matters
Security personnel before a flag march in Odisha's Sambalpur.(Photo | ANI Twitter)
Hanuman Jayanti violence: Curfew imposed in six police station areas of Odisha’s Sambalpur
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India adds 10,753 fresh cases, active infections at 53,720
Rescue operations underway after a bus fell into a ditch in Raigad's Khopoli area. (Photo | ANI)
12 dead, 27 injured after bus falls into gorge on old Mumbai-Pune highway
Chief Justice of India, (CJI) DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
CJI Chandrachud bats for mediation as dispute resolution mechanism for individuals, govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp