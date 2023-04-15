Gangster Atiq Ahmed, brother shot dead while in police custody in Uttar Pradesh

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

In a brazen act of violence, in the presence of Uttar Pradesh police, mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead while being taken for a medical check-up in Prayagraj late Saturday night.

As per local sources, Atiq and his brother were being taken to the hospital for a medical check-up in a police escort. As they got down from the police van and were talking to media persons in front of the hospital, Atiq was fired by the assailants, who were disguised as media persons, in his head. The assailants intruded inside the police circle and pumped bullets at the gangster and his brother from point-blank range. Consequently, Atiq slumped down to the ground and he was followed by Ashraf.



#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Moment when Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead by assailants while interacting with media.



(Warning: Disturbing Visuals) pic.twitter.com/PBVaWji04Q — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2023

The assailants have been identified as Lavlesh Tiwari, Sunny and Arun Maurya. They were nabbed by the cops accompanying the gangsters. A cop was allegedly injured in the firing.

The shooting was caught on camera as media persons were following the duo.

The local sources claimed the assailants fired 10 rounds to ensure that both gangsters were killed. Immediately, the bullet-riddled bodies of Ahmed and Ashraf were taken away from the spot as tension gripped the area after the sensational killing.

Notably, the two were in police custody and had been brought to Prayagraj from their respective Sabarmati and Bareilly jail for interrogation in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case.

The bullet-riddled bodies of Ahmed and Ashraf were taken away from the spot as tension gripped the area after the sensational killing.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held discussions with Special DG (Law & Order) Prashant Kumar and DGP Rajkumar Vishwakarma.

Meanwhile, a three-member judicial panel has been set up to probe into the shootout.

17 police personnel were suspended with immediate effect in connection with the murders.

ALSO READ | UP govt carrying out encounters with an eye on polls, Constitution under threat: Akhilesh Yadav

Police held a flag march in the Chakia locality where Atiq's ancestral residence is situated.

Internet services have been suspended in Prayagraj. The district borders have been sealed.

Ahmed's son Asad (19) and an accomplice were killed in a police encounter in Jhansi on April 13. Asad was also a suspect in the Umesh Pal murder case.

The last rites of Asad and his accomplice were conducted earlier in the day. Atiq Ahmed was denied permission to attend his son's funeral. Asad was buried at a mortuary in Prayagraj.

ALSO WATCH:

