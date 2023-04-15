Home Nation

Maha Dy CM Fadnavis appears before court over non-disclosure of cases in poll affidavit

Cases of forgery and cheating had been registered against Fadnavis in 1996 and 1998, which he did not disclose in his poll affidavit ahead of the 2014 assembly elections.

Maharashtra Deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NAGPUR: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday appeared before a court here in connection with an application seeking action against him for alleged non-disclosure of criminal cases in his election affidavit in 2014.

Fadnavis's statement would be recorded by Civil Judge V A Deshmukh after which the court will hear final arguments in the matter.

Satish Uke, an advocate, had filed the application seeking criminal proceedings against Fadnavis alleging that cases of cheating and forgery had been registered against the BJP leader in 1996 and 1998 but he did not disclose this information in his poll affidavit ahead of the 2014 assembly elections.

Uke is presently in jail after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on charges of money laundering.

