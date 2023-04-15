Man duped of over Rs 9 lakh by fraudsters

By Express News Service

GURUGRAM: A man was allegedly duped of Rs 9.21 lakh by a group of fraudsters who told him that he could get arrested for a parcel received in his name as it contains some restricted items, police said on Friday. According to the complainant, a resident of the Sushant Lok area, he received a call from a courier company on April 10. The caller informed him that a parcel containing 4 passports, 3 debit cards and some cash was received in his name.

‘Describing the parcel as a suspicious item, the courier company employee transferred the call to Colaba Police Station, which was answered by one Bhupendra Nagar who verified my PAN and Aadhaar number and said that there are some restricted items in the parcel. He threatened me saying that the Mumbai cyber cell was asked to arrest me immediately,’ he said.

GURUGRAM: A man was allegedly duped of Rs 9.21 lakh by a group of fraudsters who told him that he could get arrested for a parcel received in his name as it contains some restricted items, police said on Friday. According to the complainant, a resident of the Sushant Lok area, he received a call from a courier company on April 10. The caller informed him that a parcel containing 4 passports, 3 debit cards and some cash was received in his name. ‘Describing the parcel as a suspicious item, the courier company employee transferred the call to Colaba Police Station, which was answered by one Bhupendra Nagar who verified my PAN and Aadhaar number and said that there are some restricted items in the parcel. He threatened me saying that the Mumbai cyber cell was asked to arrest me immediately,’ he said.