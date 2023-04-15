Opposition reacts to Satya Pal Malik's claims on Pulwama attack; 'incompetence' of Modi govt slammed

By Online Desk

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday reacted to former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik's claim that the Pulwama terror attack of February 2019, which cost the lives of 40 soldiers, was a result of the Narendra Modi government’s “incompetence” and a massive intelligence failure.

Sharing interview carried by The Wire, Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter what Malik had said in his interview: “The Prime Minister does not hate corruption very much.”

Rahul also posted footage of the interview on Twitter.

The Congress party, on its official Twitter page, repeated the allegations made by Malik, and accused Modi of “suppressing” the incident to “save” his personal image ahead of the 2019 general elections.

“@narendramodi Ji, the Pulwama attack and the martyrdom of 40 brave hearts is because of the mistake of your government. If our jawans had got the aircraft, the terrorist plot would have failed. You had to take action for this mistake and you not only suppressed this matter but also started saving your image. The country is shocked to hear Satyapal Malik’s statement on Pulwama,” the post said in Hindi.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut reportedly said that while Malik had brought out the “explosive truth about Pulwama,” he pointed out that opposition leaders who had asked these questions in the aftermath of the attack “had been silenced by the ruling BJP” and were dubbed as “traitors” and “speaking in the voice of Pakistan.”

The president of the Congress’ party’s youth wing, BV Srinivas, highlighted the silence of “nationalist Indian media channels” on holding prime-time debate on Malik’s revelations.

