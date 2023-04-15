Over 1,000 IAS officers eligible for mid-career training to hone skills

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

NEW DELHI: Over one thousand Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers of 2009-2015 batches have been found eligible and slotted to undergo a mid-career training programme (MCTP) in May this year. All the nominated civil servants, belonging to different states and union territories cadres, will undergo various modules of the 19th round of phase-III training of the mid-career training programme which is conceived and developed with the aim of building ‘next-level competency’.

According to official notification of the Department of Personnel &Training, as many as 1,254 IAS officers have been slotted to undergo this round of MCPT training at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie. “This round of training is being offered to the IAS officers of batch 2015(first chance), 2014-batch (second chance), 2013(third chance and last chance) and officers of 2009 to 2012 on case to case basis,” said an official source.

An official source said that the training is basically aimed at equipping and acquainting the civil servants with the best practices in governance and service deliver-based in the country and international comparison drawn by exchange of experiences and case studies and state-of-the-art tools and techniques in administrative services.

During the programme, officers would be trained also in financial, economic and risk analysis, financial management through well-designed modules. They would also be trained on poverty alleviation, e-governance, national security, decentralization, attitudinal changes, leadership, rural and urban development.

Training areas

