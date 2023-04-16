Home Nation

EAM Jaishankar dials US Secretary of State Blinken to discuss regional and global issues

Published: 16th April 2023 11:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2023 11:20 PM   |  A+A-

A file photo of EAM S Jaishankar with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken(R). (Photo| PTI)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, spoke over the phone with US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, on Sunday discussing global and regional matters.

"A warm conversation as always with Secretary Blinken. We discussed current regional and global issues and noted the steady progress in our bilateral ties," the External Affairs Minister tweeted.

Earlier in March, both leaders held bilateral talks on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting in New Delhi. They had discussed measures to mitigate the global impacts of Russia's war in Ukraine.

During the meeting, Blinken spoke to Jaishankar and shared his views on tackling global and regional challenges. In a statement, US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price said that Blinken met with Jaishankar to discuss how India and the US can expand technology and defence cooperation and increase food energy, and health security.

Jaishankar had just concluded his visit to Uganda and Mozambique on Saturday, while Blinken completed his first visit to Vietnam, where he spoke about the US's commitment to elevate the US-Vietnam Comprehensive Partnership and work together towards a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The US has always spoken about strengthening the Indo-Pacific with India as a steady partner. With the Chinese built up around Taiwan and US’s constant support to Taiwan tension is building up around that area.

Meanwhile, Kurt Campbell, the Indo-Pacific Coordinator of the US National Security Council, on Saturday, talked about strong people-to-people ties between India and the US. He said that the relations between the two nations will get better in the future.

"There is no stronger people-to-people ties between any country that the US enjoys with India. We have built a stronger relationship and the situation will only get better, it will get stronger and deeper," Campbell said while addressing a gathering of hundreds of Indian Americans at an event organised by the Indian Embassy in Washington D.C.

(With inputs from ANI)

TAGS
S Jaishankar Antony Blinken Indo US Ties Indo-Pacific
