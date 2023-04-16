Jharkhand: Different students' organisation under JSSU banner to gherao CM House on April 17

By PTI

RANCHI: The three-day protest of different students' organisations under the banner of Jharkhand State Students' Union (JSSU) will kick off with CM House Gherao on Monday against a 60-40 ratio-based employment policy, a JSSU leader said.

The students' organisations have been demanding the scrapping of the 60-40 ratio-based employment policy and the introduction of a Khatiyan (land settlement) based policy.

The state cabinet on March 3 approved amendments to various rules related to Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations.

JSSU leader Devendera Mahto on Sunday said that thousands of job aspirants from five divisions of the state would assemble in Ranchi's Morabadi ground and then they would march to Gherao CM House around 11 am on Monday.

"Students from different districts will start coming to Ranchi from Sunday night," he said.

In view of the CM House gherao, Ranchi district administration on Sunday issued a prohibitory order restricting procession, rally, demonstration and gherao within 200 metres radius of the chief minister's residence and secretariat.

The JSSU leaders said that they will take out a torchlight procession in different district headquarters on April 18 and seek support from traders, shopkeepers, schools, offices and transporters for the Jharkhand bandh call on April 19.

Mahto said, "The CM House Gherao and Jharkhand bandh will be historic ones."

Earlier, the JSSU's protest plan was scheduled from April 9 but it had been postponed in wake of demise of Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto.

The JSSU leader said the government had promised an employment policy based on the 1932 khatiyan (land settlement).

"But, it has introduced a pre-2016 employment policy provisioning a 60-40 ratio. Under this policy of the government 60 per cent of the seats will be reserved for various categories, while 40 per cent of seats will be open for all, which is not acceptable," he said.

He said that they want a Khatiyan-based constitutional employment policy.

