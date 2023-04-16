Kin of Atiq killers disown them  

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A day after the dastardly killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in full public view in front of Kalvin Hospital in Prayagraj on late Saturday night, the families of all three killers – Lavlesh Tiwari, 22, Sunny alias Rohit Singh, 23 and Arun Maurya, 18, -- disowned them denying any link with them on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the FIR registered by the Shahganj police claims that the assailants confessed to the crime. The FIR also claims that they wanted to earn a big name in the world of crime by eliminating Atiq and Ashraf, who were dreaded gangsters.

The FIR further claimed that all three assailants confessed that they wanted to end Atiq’s gang in the state to make a name for themselves and that they were sure of reaping the benefits in the future.

The FIR claimed that the killers admitted that they had planned to kill both Atiq and Ashraf since the day both were granted 4-day police custody in the Umesh Pal murder case. They had been following Atiq and his brother in the guise of media persons. However, they did not get a proper opportunity to commit the crime but on Saturday night, they got the chance to get close to the two gangster brothers and executed their plan.

According to police sources, while firing at Atiq and Ashraf, Lavlesh Tiwari also sustained a bullet injury and is getting treatment at Swaroop Rani Medical College in Prayagraj.

About the three assailants:

1. Lavlesh Tiwari: the 22-year-old is a native of Banda in the Bundelkhand region and comes from a lower-middle-class family. He has two elder and one younger sibling. His parents—Yagya Tiwari and Asha Tiwari, say that Lavelsh had been a petty criminal and had gone to jail around a year and a half ago in connection with a case lodged against him for slapping a girl in the locality where they lived.

Asha Devi claimed that Lavlesh was religious by nature and kept visiting temples regularly for darshans. But the family had not been in touch with him since he left home. He is believed to be a habitual alcoholic and used to remain away from the family.

“We are not aware of the actions of Lavelesh nor do we have anything to do with this. He never lived here and neither was he involved in our family affairs. He did not tell us anything. He came here five to six days ago. We have not been on talking terms with him for years. There is already a case registered against him. He was jailed in that case," said his father Yagya Tiwari. Lavlesh is a Class 12th pass out and student of BA first year in a Lucknow college.

2. Sunny alias Rohit Singh: The 23-year-old is a history sheeter at his native place Hamirpur in the Bundelkhand region. He has got at least 13 criminal cases registered against him in Hamirpur and is said to be a member of the dreaded Sunder Bhati gang of western UP. His name had also cropped up in the murder of a GRP personnel on a running train. Sunny has been away from his family since 2017. He had two brothers and the eldest one, who is no more, had been a criminal.

Sunny is the youngest of three siblings. The second brother lives in Hamirpur with his mother and his own family. He runs a tea stall for survival.

3. Arun Kumar Maurya: The 18-year-old hails from Kadar Badi village Kasganj in western UP. He had left home at an age of 10. He has two elder brothers who work in Gujarat. He comes from a humble background and is deeply influenced by Lawrence Bishnoi and wants to make a big name like him in the world of crime. He had been living with his relative in Panipat while his father apparently runs a small tea and pakora stall in Kasganj. His entire family is absconding from the village since he was caught after killing Atiq and Ashraf on Saturday night.

