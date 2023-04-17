Ahead of polls, Raje remembers Jaipur blast victims, slams Gehlot

Rajsh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje held a special prayer on Sunday at Hanuman temple in Jaipur for the justice of the victims of the Jaipur bomb blast case of 2008.

In this effort, not only were 80 diyas (earthen lamps) lit in memory of those who lost their lives but Raje also recited Hanuman Chalisa to get the accused hanged. She also met the families of the blast victims and assured them that they would definitely get justice.

Later, Raje also took to Twitter to share the response of the victim’s family members and stated that during the BJP government, the accused terrorists were put in jail and were sentenced to death by the lower court. She also added that earlier, the family members were hopeful of getting justice but now that all the blast accused have been acquitted, their hopes of justice have started to fade under the Congress rule.

In the election year, the BJP seems keen to encash on this issue and claimed that it was a result of Congress’ laxity in pursuing the case due to vote bank politics. Union Minister Amit Shah had raked up this issue during a public rally on Saturday and had accused the Gehlot government of playing ‘appeasement politics’.

He had also alleged that the Gehlot government did not lobby properly in the HC in order to please their votebank, due to which the accused in the Jaipur Bomb Blasts were released.

“I have lit 80 ‘diyas’ with a trust that the Balaji will ensure justice to the families of victims who lost their lives during the blasts and those terrorists responsible for the killing of 80 innocent people will be hanged,” the former CM said.

Raje, who was also present at the Amit Shah rally in Bharatpur on Saturday, took a jibe at the Gehlot government and accused them of deliberately not advocating enough in the Jaipur bomb blast cases. She further claimed that there is an atmosphere of resentment among the public over this appeasement mentality of the Gehlot government.

During the first tenure of Vasundhara Raje as state CM, on May 13, 2008 the Jaipur bomb blast killed 71 people and injured 185 others.

