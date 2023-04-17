Home Nation

Ajit Pawar has made up his mind, says Sena’s Raut

After reports about Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde exiting, projected to be replaced by Ajit Pawar as new chief minister, a sudden disquiet has descended on state politics.

Published: 17th April 2023

NCP leader Ajit Pawar (File Photo| PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: After reports about Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde exiting, projected to be replaced by Ajit Pawar as new chief minister, a sudden disquiet has descended on state politics. Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar said that in the next fortnight, two major political developments could be expected.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Sanjay Raut in his weekly column in Samana confirmed the development. He referred to a meeting of former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar where the latter said “no one wants to leave the party from the bottom of their heart.

“But his family has been targeted and if anyone wants to take a decision, it will be their individual decision. It will not be the party’s decision to join hands with the BJP. NCP as a party will not support the BJP,” Pawar reportedly told Uddhav Thackeray where Sanjay Raut was also present.

This paper had reported that Ajit Pawar along with at least 35 NCP MLAs will switch sides and will be made the chief minister. However, the group of NCP MLAs did not want to break the party or join hands with the BJP without the consent of Sharad Pawar.

Raut claims Sharad Pawar further told him that if anyone joins the BJP, then it will be their political suicide. “There is an anti-incumbent sentiment in Maharashtra. People are angry with the present government. It is not good politics to use the central agencies to break parties,” said Raut.

“Both Pawar and Thackeray agreed, if anyone leaves the MVA, then it will be a political suicide,” Raut stated. Raut also claims in his column that Sharad Pawar said that those who would leave the party due to fear of Central agencies, their “files lying on the ED’s table will be kept in the cupboard.”

