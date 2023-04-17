Home Nation

NHAI issues norms for stone-laying functions to be attended by PM

In the SoP, criteria for selection of projects for ‘foundation laying ceremony’, ‘inauguration’ and ‘dedication to nation’ have clearly been defined.

Published: 17th April 2023 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2023 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Sadahalli Junction

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To streamline foundation stone laying ceremonies and inauguration functions of national highway projects that will be attended by the Prime Minister, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has come up with a set of guidelines.

Preparation of project brief for the PM, dias plan, including backdrop at the stage, minute-to-minute programme plan, speech/talking points to be delivered by the PM and dignitaries are among 20-point standard operating procedure (SoP) prepared by the Authority to avoid last minute goof-ups.

In the SoP, criteria for selection of projects for ‘foundation laying ceremony’, ‘inauguration’ and ‘dedication to nation’ have clearly been defined. Provisions have been made for a four-member panel of officials which will visit sites and in consultation with the NHAI. For each activity – finalisation of details and approvals – a deadline has been fixed.

According to the SoP, brief comprising salient features of the projects, including social and economic benefits, will be prepared by 10 days in advance and shared with the PMO, which will also be given details of dignitaries to be present on the occasion, other invitees, dais plan and backdrop for the stage.

The public representatives of the parliamentary constituency, assembly or district in which the project is located need to be considered for the invitation.  “All information to be shared with PMO to be processed in proper files and follow due channels through the minister’s office. Only empanelled media, event management and exhibit agencies to be engaged for all events by the PM,” states the SoP.  “Movement of all dignitaries, invites and guests is critical in maintaining decorum of the event with so many public representatives sharing the same stage,” read the chapter.

