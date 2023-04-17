TMC's Abhishek Banerjee accuses CBI of 'harassment' by issuing summons despite SC stay

Pronab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Two days after Union Home minister Amit Shah said no one could stop central agencies to stop probing into the alleged corruption by the Trinamool Congress functionaries, the CBI summoned chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee asking him to turn up at the investigating agency’s office on Tuesday minutes after the Apex court issued a stay order.

Banerjee was summoned in connection an order passed by Calcutta High Court justice Abhijit Ganguly on April 13 allowing the CBI and ED to interrogate Abhishek. The Apex court granted the stay order till April 24.

Meanwhile, the CBI in a statement said that it would abide by the Supreme Court’s directive in connection with Abhishek’s questioning.

According to an official of the CBI, the summon was prepared on Sunday and delivered the following day and the agency was in dark about the Supreme Court’ stay order.

"In its desperation to 'harass' and 'target' me, BJP exposes CBI & ED to contempt of court! SC stayed the Calcutta HC's order in the morning that granted permission to the Central Agencies to summon me. Yet, the summons was hand-delivered today at 1:45 pm. Grave state of affairs!" TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said on Twitter.

In its desperation to ‘harass’ and ‘target’ me, BJP EXPOSES CBI & ED to CONTEMPT OF COURT!



SC stayed the Calcutta HC’s order in the morn that granted permission to the Central Agencies to summon me.



Yet, the ‘SUMMON’ was HAND-DELIVERED today at 1:45 pm



Grave State of affairs! pic.twitter.com/p7wVT4Eycq

— Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) April 17, 2023

Abhishek’s name emerged in connection with cases related to coal pilferage and irregularities in recruitment in schools being probed by the CBI and the ED. Though TMC strongman Anubrata Mondal is in judicial custody in cattle smuggling case, but the central agencies are yet to start a probe into Abhishek in this connection.

Last week, Kolkata HC justice Ganguly passed an order allowing the CBI and the ED probing into recruitment irregularities in schools and coal pilferage to interrogate Abhishek.

Earlier on Monday, a Supreme Court bench comprising CJI DY Chandrachud and justices PS Narasimha and JB Paridwala stayed the order of justice Ganguly allowing proceedings against Abhishek..

Abhisek was summoned and interrogated by the ED at its Delhi office on three occasions in connection with a coal pilferage case. His wife Rujra, too, was interrogated by the central agency at her Kolkata residence.

Mamata, however, lashed out at the Centre on the issue of using central forces against the functionaries of her party and she made it an issue before the high-octane Assembly elections in 2021.

"The summon reflects a conspiracy hatched by the Centre targeting Abhishek Banerjee. The central agency had no knowledge about the Apex court’s order and thus it reflects its act at the behest of the Centre," said TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh.

